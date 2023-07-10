Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$29.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

