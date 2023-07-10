Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.3 %

EMN opened at $84.96 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

