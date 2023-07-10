eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $661.88 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $661.88 million and approximately $49.81 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.00891973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00132272 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,438,485,923,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

