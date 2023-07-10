ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 589907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

