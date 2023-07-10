Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $42.03 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Electroneum has a market cap of $42.03 million and approximately $87,777.63 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006212 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,728,833 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

