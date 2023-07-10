Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $450.73. The company had a trading volume of 752,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,888. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $427.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.82.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

