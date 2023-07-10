Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $42,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $451.31. 941,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.78 and a 200-day moving average of $380.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.