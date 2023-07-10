Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.2% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.38. 774,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,888. The company has a market cap of $428.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.78 and its 200-day moving average is $380.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

