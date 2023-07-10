Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $164,625.51

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Energi has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $164,625.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,068,184 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

