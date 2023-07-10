Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $164,720.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00044060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,809,912 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

