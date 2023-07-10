Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) vs. Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Head to Head Survey

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Monadelphous Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and Monadelphous Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $233.25 million N/A N/A $0.18 15.57 Monadelphous Group N/A N/A N/A C$1.59 4.68

This table compares Energy Services of America and Monadelphous Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monadelphous Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Monadelphous Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monadelphous Group pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Services of America and Monadelphous Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monadelphous Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

Energy Services of America beats Monadelphous Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Monadelphous Group

(Get Free Report)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions. The company offers fabrication, modularization, offsite pre-assembly, procurement, and installation of structural steel, tankage, mechanical and process equipment, piping, demolition, and remediation works; multi-disciplined construction services; plant commissioning; electrical and instrumentation services; engineering, procurement, and construction services; process and non-process maintenance services; and front-end scoping, shutdown planning, management, and execution services. It also provides water and wastewater asset construction and maintenance; transmission pipelines and facilities construction; power and water assets operation and maintenance; heavy lift and specialist transport; access solutions; dewatering services; corrosion management services; specialist coatings; rail maintenance services; and insulation and cladding services. In addition, it offers turnkey design and construction, heavy lift and crane, and civil and electrical services. Monadelphous Group Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.