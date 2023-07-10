Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.84. 4,128,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,217,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.