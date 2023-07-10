Enviri (NYSE:HSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enviri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Enviri Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HSC opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Enviri has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $729.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $6,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviri by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enviri by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Enviri by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 802,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviri by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

