Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

