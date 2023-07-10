ERC20 Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $134.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,315.66 or 1.00067309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01049406 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $140.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

