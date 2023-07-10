Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Erste Group Bank to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank N/A N/A -8.37 Erste Group Bank Competitors $3.18 billion $874.02 million 258.87

Erste Group Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Erste Group Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erste Group Bank Competitors 1163 3388 3424 30 2.29

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 338.27%. Given Erste Group Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank Competitors 35.31% 12.17% 1.06%

Summary

Erste Group Bank rivals beat Erste Group Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

