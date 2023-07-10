Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 486.7% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $332,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.1% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities



Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

