ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) to Issue $0.56 Dividend

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5578 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMNA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

