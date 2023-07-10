ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PFFL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.98. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.