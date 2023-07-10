ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1067 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $9.98. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

