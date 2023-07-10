Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.32. 81,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,788. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

