Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,203 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after buying an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $57.59. 760,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.