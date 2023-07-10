Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.97. 99,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,272. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

