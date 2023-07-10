Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,338 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.70. 215,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.