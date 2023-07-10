Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.61. The company had a trading volume of 57,454,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,066,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $857.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

