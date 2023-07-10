Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.65. 367,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.52.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.