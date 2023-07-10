Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $279.59. The company had a trading volume of 218,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,673. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

