Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NEE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,597. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

