Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $781,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.24. 167,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

