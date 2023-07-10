Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.09. 1,596,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

