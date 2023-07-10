Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $13.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

