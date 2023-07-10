Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 813 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 1,874,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

