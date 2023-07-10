Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after buying an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318,854 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

