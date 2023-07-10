Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.81. 1,432,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

