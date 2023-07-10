Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

