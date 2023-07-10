Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Farmer Bros. Stock Performance
NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
