Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.25 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $174.60 million and $20.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,207,744 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

