First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC) Head to Head Contrast

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) 0.00 First Advantage $810.02 million 2.70 $64.60 million $0.34 44.03

Profitability

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Consolidated Companies and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00

First Advantage has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than International Consolidated Companies.

Summary

First Advantage beats International Consolidated Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc. and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc. in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

