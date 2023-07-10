First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 114,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 67,594 shares.The stock last traded at $52.38 and had previously closed at $52.30.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $694.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after buying an additional 504,457 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,606,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

