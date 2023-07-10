FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 619,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,276. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

