Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,488,000 after buying an additional 634,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 188,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,357. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

