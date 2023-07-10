Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.14.

FNV stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.07. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

