Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.24

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 22515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $903.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.
The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.
