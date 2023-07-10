Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given New GBX 525 Price Target at Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 660 ($8.38) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.76) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Fresnillo Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNLPF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.85. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

