Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.30 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $14.42 million and $3.30 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

