Fruth Investment Management Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 61,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.97. 699,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,437. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

