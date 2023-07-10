Fruth Investment Management Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.