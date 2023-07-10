Fruth Investment Management Sells 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $527.39. 968,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,485. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

