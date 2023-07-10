Fruth Investment Management Takes $210,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 5.2 %

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.89. 560,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

