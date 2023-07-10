G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

