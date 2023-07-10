Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LSXMK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

